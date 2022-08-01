Little girl goes to a toy store for the first time in life. Watch cute reaction

Online shopping is great but when we get to see and touch the things that we are shopping for, the experience becomes all the more enriching. And this is definitely the case for little kids who are born during the pandemic and had to stay home for most of their shopping, especially toy shopping experiences. A particular video that shows how a little girl goes to the toy shop for the first time in her life has been going viral on Instagram. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to the day-to-day adventures of this mother and daughter duo who go by their names: Brittany & Lily. The duo have over 1.6 million dedicated Instagram followers on their verified page.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that gives more context to whatever can be seen happening in this video. It reads, “Hahah I just love this so much! This was her first time in an actual toy store in almost 2 years!” The caption was complete with the emoji of a laughing face with tears in its eyes. And there is a fair chance that you will absolutely love seeing the reaction on this little girl's part as she finally makes it to an actual toy store.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 18, the video has gotten more than one lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "She is the cutest." "You can never be unhappy around this kid. Her positivity is contagious," another user adds. A third response shares, "Khaleesi better watch out for the little one and baby dragons. There’s a new Empress in town for all of us Game of Throne fans."