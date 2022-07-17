Little girl realises she made it to softball team. Her reaction is heart-warming

There are some moments in life that give such immense joy that you remember them forever. Like this little girl who got to know that she got selected for the softball team that she wanted to play for. A video of the girl’s reaction when she came to know that she got selected was posted on Instagram and it’s heart-warming to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Dog two days ago. “Young girl makes the travel softball team that she wanted to play for,” says a text insert on the video. In the video, someone asks the girl to read a message on the phone out loud. “Thanks for coming to the try outs,” the girl says as she reads the message. “We would love to have Riley on the team, please let us know is she accepts or whatever this offer,” says the girl instead of saying “declines”. Her face lights up when she realises that she made the team and feels overwhelmed. She says, “I made the team,” and has tears in her eyes. When asked if she is excited, she nods her head.

“The moment she realised. Congratulations, Riley!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 2.7 million views. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

““Decline” ain’t even in her vocabulary. She’s gonna be amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so precious. My heart is overflowing with joy for her,” another wrote. “This made my whole day, thanks for sharing, I hope she loves playing!!!” posted a third. The video has been credited to the Instagram account k.rigdonn.