Little girl's cute interaction with police officer involving stick goes viral. Watch

Videos capturing interactions between adults and toddlers are quite a delight to watch as they lighten up our moods and fill our hearts with joy. Just like this particular video that shows a cute interaction between a little girl and a female police officer. The clip that is winning netizens' hearts left, right and centre offer a toddler's sweet exchange with a female police officer over the latter's stick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram by Kanishka Bishnoi. According to her Insta bio, she was born in December 2020, and her parents manage her account on the meta-owned platform. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Wait for it." It also adds laughing emoticons and numerous hashtags, including #mumbaipolice and #kanishkabishnoi. In the video, Kanishka can be seen asking a female police officer for her stick, and when she denies giving it, she throws tantrums. The police officer sweetly interacts with the toddler with a wide smile on her face.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video that has raked up over 11.5 million views was posted seven days ago. It has also received a flurry of comments.

"I was feeling low before this video.. but now, I'm smiling... Like mad," expressed an individual with heart emoticons. Another posted, "How cute." "My mumma also goes through these cute situations many times," shared a third. "Cutest video on my feed today," commented a fourth.

Earlier, a video surfaced online that captured a toddler throwing tantrums as he was barred from carrying the poop bag of his Golden Retriever dog.