Toddler won't stop crying until he gets to hold Golden Retriever dog's poop bag. Watch

Published on Sep 04, 2022 02:53 PM IST

The video shared on Instagram shows a toddler throwing tantrums as he was not allowed to carry a Golden Retriever dog's poop bag.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the toddler getting upset over not being allowed to carry the Golden Retriever dog's poop bag.&nbsp;(Instagram/@goldenloutriever)
ByArfa Javaid

Toddlers throw tantrums over the most bizarre things, and their emotions are hard to comprehend, something most parents might relate to. And this particular video that shows a toddler throwing tantrums over not being allowed to carry the poop bag of his family pet is a case in point. The video is hilarious, and you may end up having a good laugh.

"Toddler tantrums… you can't make this poop up," read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Louie. It opens to show the Golden Retriever dog and its toddler human lying on the ground crying as his mother asks him, "Why are you crying?" As the video progresses, the mother asks him if he wishes to carry the poop bag, to which he replies with a "yeah". He then rises immediately, holds the poop bag and regains composure.

Since being shared on January 22, the video has raked up more than 56,400 views. It has also received over 3,500 likes and several comments.

"That little guy will probably grow into a great daddy who changes diapers like a pro. You're raising a good man there!" posted an individual. "HAHAHA this is amazing," shared another. "So funny!!" expressed a third.

"Awww buddy, we all have those days, and if a poop bag helps, go for it!" read the response from an Insta page dedicated to a dog and his pet mom. "LOLOL!!!! Nothing like a fresh poop bag!" read a response from another dog page on Instagram. "Can I hire him to carry my dog's poop bag?" read the third comment from a dog page on Instagram.

golden retriever dog video toddler + 1 more
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
