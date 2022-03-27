Little girl's moves to Badshah's Jugnu will surprise you. Watch energetic dance

If you are familiar with Instagram, then it is not going to come as a surprise to you that Badshah’s Jugnu has had quite a grip on this social media platform. With many people hopping on board by dancing to this song, it became all the more viral. This video that has recently been posted by DJ Monty, shows how a little girl aces some dance moves to the song.

The song has been sung by Badshah and features Nikhita Gandhi. The song is, undoubtedly, a massive hit. The video opens to show the little girl in her school uniform performing to this song along with some of her classmates and friends. And as the video progresses, one can see how entirely invested she is in the performance and her talent totally steals the show

The adorable dance video has been posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Never seen such energy in a toddler. Girl gave me chills.” The caption was complete with a cold face emoji and some hashtags like #trending #jugnuchallenge #dance. DJ Monty also tagged rapper Badshah in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 3 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who were completely in awe of this little girl's talent and apt expressions. It has also received more than a whopping 2.3 million views so far.

An Instagram user complimented, “She’s a star and really enjoying herself too.” “She got moves,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Still dancing better than me.” This comment was accompanied with a few laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Don't you think this little girl deserves a 10/10 for her moves?