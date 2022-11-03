Home / Trending / Little girl teaches pet cat how to colour a sketch, feline's reaction goes viral

Little girl teaches pet cat how to colour a sketch, feline's reaction goes viral

trending
Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:33 PM IST

The video that shows a cute little girl teaching colouring to her adorable pet cat was shared on Twitter.

Little girl teaching colouring to her pet cat. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Little girl teaching colouring to her pet cat. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByArfa Javaid

If you have had cats while growing up, you'll not take this video as a surprise. In it, one gets to see how a cute little girl teaches colouring to her feline friend, who is clueless but patient. And the cat's reaction to being taught colouring has attracted people's attention and created a lot of buzz on social media. "'Why, just why mommy?' - cat," read the caption posted on Twitter alongside the video on the handle @buitengebieden. The caption also accompanied a laughing emoticon.

In the 12-second-long clip that has no sound, the little girl holds the cat's paw in her hand and colours a sketch in her drawing book with a purple-coloured pencil. It is funnier to watch that the cat moves its paw but doesn't look at the drawing book, not even once! And the look on the feline's face establishes that it doesn't enjoy colouring but lets the girl do it out of love.

Watch the viral video below:

The video, shared two days ago on Twitter, has received over 10.3 million views so far. It has also raked several comments from tweeple.

A user hilariously posted a video that shows a cat getting spa with the caption, "An hour later." "The look in the cat's eyes is saying 'I'll get you for this. If not in this life, then in the next. And unlike you, I have nine of them.'," posted another. "Ok. So we do the colouring in, but I am not writing any of ya homework essays anymore!" remarked a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video cat video + 1 more
its viral viral video cat video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out