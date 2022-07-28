Little girl tries cotton candy for the first time. Watch her adorable reaction

When it comes to cute little babies and toddlers who are just beginning out in the world, every day has something new to offer. When the little munchkins are captured on camera as they encounter something for the very first time, every new experience becomes even cuter. And in one specific video, which has been gaining popularity on Instagram, that is just what can be seen happening. The text insert in this video, which will absolutely make you want to keep watching it on loop, says, "Experiencing cotton candy for the first time." With each watch, there's even a chance you'll find yourself uttering "aww."

“The sweetness,” reads the caption of this video that opens to show how a little girl reacts when she is handed some cotton candy for the very first time in her life. She then touches her cheek with the cotton candy while holding it close to her face. A woman named Emma Cotton, who has more than 2,500 followers on Instagram, shared it.

Watch the video right here:

The video has more than 4,500 likes since it was posted on Instagram on June 8.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Oh my goodness. So stinkin sweet!" "This is the cutest video ever," another user admits. A third response reads, "Her first reaction to the Little Cloud mom gave her was to hug it. What a little angel."