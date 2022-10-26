Little girl writes book with very specific instructions. Watch what happens next

Little kids are often up to hilarious activities throughout the day, to keep themselves engaged. And sometimes these little playtime activities turn out to be so productive that it amuses not only them, but also their parents and loved ones who surround them. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram, shows exactly that when a little girl ends up writing a book and even illustrating it all by herself. She then hands over her masterpiece to her father to take a look at and he is the one who ends up recording this video as he goes through it.

The caption begins, “Mila wrote a short story this afternoon. Any reviews are welcome.” It then continues, “UPDATE: after asking Mila about her book, she said she saw a video on YouTube and changed the characters, ‘so it wouldn’t be copying.’ We discussed plagiarism, as best as we could with our 7 year old.” It also adds more details to it that you can take a look at right here:

Shared on August 21, this video has received 2.14 lakh likes on it already.

An individual commented, “Aww, what a smart girl.” “Young brain, ready for the world,” complimented another individual. “Oh my gosh, I enjoyed it so much. It made me laugh. Good job!” shared a third.