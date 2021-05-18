Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

Are you someone who hides in the bathroom if you find a lizard in your room? If lizards scare you, this video may not be an easy watch. However, if you like watching videos of reptiles, this video may interest you. It shows a lizard grabbing a worm from Reptile Zoo founder Jay Brewer’s mouth.

The video has been posted on Brewer’s Instagram page. The short clip, that may seem freaky to some, shows the worm on Brewer’s lips. The lizard, in one swift move, grabs it with its tongue and makes a meal of it.

Watch the video below:

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 67,000 likes and lots of comments from netizens. Several people posted how they liked watching the video. Some even asked for a slow-motion video next time.

“Sharing is caring! I love the chameleon's color,” posted an individual. “Unbelievable,” wrote another. “I love this. Definitely will be me one day!” posted a third. “I’m so terrified of those lol,” commented a fourth. “So scary,” reacted a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

