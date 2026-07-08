Loco pilot stopped train to buy samosas and kachoris in Indore? Railways responds to viral claim

A video has surfaced on social media claiming to show a loco pilot stopping a train in Indore to buy samosas and kachoris. Ratlam Division of Indian Railways responded to the claims, clarifying that the loco pilot didn’t stop the train to buy food.

Snippet from a viral video. (Screengrab (X))

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“Just found out why the train is late, the loco pilot likes the samosas here. So he stops the train for them!!” a X user claimed while posting a video. Others also shared the video on various social media platforms with the same claims.

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What does the video show?

The video begins by capturing a man in a blue uniform purchasing food from a small trackside stall. As the camera pans away, it zooms in on a train idling on the adjacent railway tracks.

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{{^usCountry}} The footage then shows the loco pilot carrying his food, walking back toward the locomotive, and climbing aboard, before concluding with a sweep of the curious crowd that had gathered around the train. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage then shows the loco pilot carrying his food, walking back toward the locomotive, and climbing aboard, before concluding with a sweep of the curious crowd that had gathered around the train. {{/usCountry}}

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What did the railways say?

Following widespread social media speculation that a train was halted for a snack run, Western Railway issued an official clarification regarding the viral footage. Authorities explained that the vehicle was a goods train already stationary due to scheduled track maintenance.

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“Dear Passenger, Goods Train CGPT, hauled by Loco Nos. 27237 + 27600, was stopped at the RAU Home Signal due to engineering work being carried out on the track in the RAU yard,” the railways tweeted.

It clarified, “During this stoppage, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was seen purchasing samosa and kachori. The train was not stopped for the purpose of buying food. A video of the incident has been shared with the wrong intention, falsely linking the stoppage to a passenger DEMU train.”

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In another tweet by official X page of Western Railway, the railways denied the claim as “false and misleading”.

Read the full note:



Fact Check

The claim made in this post is false and misleading.

The goods train (Concor Green Field Private Terminus), hauled by Loco Nos. 27237 & 27600, was already halted at RAU Home Signal due to scheduled engineering work in the RAU yard. It was not stopped to purchase food.

During this operational halt, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was seen buying food. This personal act during an authorized stoppage has been deliberately misrepresented to suggest that the train was halted for refreshments, which is completely incorrect.

Further, the video has been falsely linked to a passenger DEMU train, whereas the incident involved a goods train. Such selective editing and misrepresentation create unnecessary misinformation and undermine public trust.

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Please verify facts before sharing or amplifying misleading content.

The public is requested not to believe or circulate misleading content and to verify facts through official sources before sharing.