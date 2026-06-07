Korean man dressed as pregnant woman harassed during Holi in India? Truth behind viral video

A viral video showing a Korean content creator dressed as a pregnant woman being inappropriately touched during Holi has sparked widespread outrage online. However, the creator, Sumin, has issued a clarification on Threads to debunk the misleading footage. He revealed that the video is a deceptive compilation of two entirely separate trips. The "pregnant woman" segment was filmed in Bangladesh, while the Holi festival footage was shot in India. He condemned the malicious edit, adding that it was intentionally designed to fuel anti-India sentiment. The Korean vlogger Sumin issued a clarification that the viral footage is misleading. (Threads/@youtube_sumin)

What did the video claim? The video is being circulated online with the fake claims that it shows Sumin being inappropriately touched and abused while celebrating Holi in India dressed as a pregnant woman.

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What is the truth? “Hello, this is Sumin, the creator of the video content currently being circulated. I am writing to address the recent misuse of my videos, which have been deceptively edited to incite hostility toward a specific country. I find it deeply troubling that my content is being manipulated for the purpose of spreading misinformation and fueling hatred,” the content creator wrote on Threads.

He continued, “I would like to clarify the facts regarding the following points: 1. Clarification on Filming Locations: The video footage featuring a "pregnant woman" persona was filmed in Bangladesh, not India. It is factually incorrect and misleading to use content from Bangladesh to promote anti-India sentiment. 2. Clarification on My Appearance during the Holi Festival: In the footage of me enjoying the Holi festival in India, I am appearing as myself—nothing more, nothing less. Claims that I was cross-dressing or pretending to be a pregnant woman simply because I have long hair are entirely baseless. These interpretations are malicious fabrications that ignore the actual context of the video.”

While responding to comments on his post, he further said, “My content is intended for cultural exploration and entertainment. I have never had any intention to demean, mock, or provoke any country, culture, or group of people. I request that those spreading these manipulated videos cease the distortion of my work immediately. Please be aware that I will take necessary actions, including reporting these unauthorized and defamatory edits, to protect my intellectual property and my reputation.”

He explained, “The pretending to be pregnant was done in Bangladesh, and the Holi festival footage is from India last year. The person who edited it just did whatever they wanted to make it provocative.”

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While the video of Sumin dressed as a woman in Bangladesh is still available on his YouTube channel, his clip from the Holi celebration in India has been made private.