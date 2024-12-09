Lord Ganesha's image printed on underwear, slippers sold by Walmart leaves internet fuming

Walmart sparked outrage after customers claimed to find slippers, undergarments and swimsuits with images of Lord Ganesha printed on them. Many social media users shared screenshots from the Walmart website showing the products and accused the retail giant of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The items featured on the Walmart website allegedly had the images of the Hindu god Ganesha printed on them.(X/@KrishnKiKanya)

"Listen!! Walmart featuring Lord Ganesha on underwear and casual wear is deeply disrespectful to Hindus. Deities are not fashion statements; they hold profound spiritual significance. Please reconsider this product line to show respect for religious symbols," read the post that shared the photos.

‘Disrespect is not fashionable’

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), an organisation for the rights of Hindu-Americans, criticised the incident as a “disrespectful misuse”.

“Dear @Walmart: Disrespect is not fashionable. Hindu deities like Ganesha hold profound spiritual significance for over a billion followers worldwide. Items like slippers and bathing suits featuring sacred imagery demean the reverence with which these symbols are held. We have formally reached out to Walmart, urging the immediate discontinuation of these items. We call on you to stand for respect and cultural sensitivity," they said in a statement.

However, days after posts called out Walmart for its alleged insensitive use of pictures of the Hindu God, the items were not found on the website. Users, nonetheless, were left fuming and warned brands to be more respectful towards religious sentiments.

Internet calls it disrespectful

"This isn’t the first time cultural ignorance has sparked outrage. Depicting Lord Ganesha on items like slippers and underwear is deeply disrespectful to millions of devotees. Brands need to understand that respecting cultural sentiments isn’t optional—it’s essential," wrote one user.

"Using sacred symbols like Lord Ganesha on inappropriate items isn’t ‘creative,’ it’s offensive. Respect for cultures and beliefs isn’t a trend; it’s a basic expectation. Do better, Walmart," said another.