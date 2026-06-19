Lucknow businessman making 1.7 lakh profit prepares for UPPSC to ‘gain respect’

A Reddit post by a business owner has highlighted the societal obsession with administrative power and government jobs in India. The 28-year-old entrepreneur, who successfully built a food brand in Lucknow, confessed that they are stepping away from daily operations to study for the State PCS exam. Explaining the unexpected move, the user stated that despite financial freedom, a lack of systemic authority and a desire for genuine societal respect drove them to make the decision.

The post prompted varied reactions on Reddit. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“My business is giving me 1.7 lakhs monthly profit but still I have decided to start preparing for State PCS exam,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “So, I’m 28, earning well, and getting married next February. I run a healthy food brand in Lucknow that has become quite well known in the city over the last seven years. It generates around 7 to 8 lakhs in monthly sales, giving me a personal income of about 1.7 to 2 lakhs. I actually started it back when I was in my third year of law school.”

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{{^usCountry}} The individual explained that their father wanted them to pursue a career in law and become a judge. However, in their third year of law college, the business owner started food brand, realising they had no interest in law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual explained that their father wanted them to pursue a career in law and become a judge. However, in their third year of law college, the business owner started food brand, realising they had no interest in law. {{/usCountry}}

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“I did not care about anything else until recently, when I started noticing the kind of power a businessman lacks. I’ve begun to realize what my father always used to tell me that money isn't everything, a person's real worth comes from their position,” the person continued.

Hence, they decided to prepare for UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission). Also, talking about what will happen to their business, the individual posted, “Luckily, my business is fully automated now and does not require my daily presence.”

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A post shared by a Reddit user.

What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “I am the opposite. I was settled in Singapore, came back to India, and started my own business. Best f**king decision ever. But it took time.” Another commented, “If you are going to switch for better prospects, why state services. Dream big, go for UPSC Civil Service. You have a decent academic background. If you can grind hard for a couple of years, you might actually make it. Best of luck”

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A third shared, “How did you automate?” The OP responded, “S.O.P. Took a lot of time, but I find my business fairly easier than others. I have seen my father’s business, which totally depends on him, and it's very hard to build an SOP there.”

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A fourth wrote, “Good job, OP. That's great to fu@k up your personal, social, mental, and married life. All the best for the exam. I hope whatever void of powerlessness and lack of social appreciation you feel gets filled. I hope OP clears the exam, finishes the training, and then realises that he's become his seniors' pet, whereas he used to be independent earlier. And at that time, he won't be able to back down because he would've poured a lot of time, effort and money into the endeavour. He'll be caught in a toxic hierarchy.” The OP replied, “Damn, it scared me a little.”

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