Lucknow street vendor serves 'garam matcha chai' in kulhad, internet calls it 'tandoori matcha'. Watch
A Lucknow street vendor's ‘garam matcha chai’, serve in kulhad, has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.
A video from Lucknow has gone viral on social media after a local street vendor was seen preparing matcha in a way rarely seen before - with a desi twist.
In the video shared on Instagram, the vendor can be seen making what he calls “garam matcha chai” in a large brass vessel, similar to how tea is prepared at roadside stalls. The bright green liquid is boiled and stirred with a long steel ladle, with steam rising as if it were regular chai being made for customers.
What caught the internet’s attention was not just the preparation but the serving style. Instead of a ceramic cup or glass, the hot matcha is poured into a kulhad - a clay cup traditionally used at Indian tea stalls.
Text on the video reads “Matcha ke Chacha” and “Garmatcha, exclusively in Lucknow,” adding to the humour.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
The clip has triggered a flood of reactions online, with users sharing jokes and creative ideas in the comments section.
Some users joked that “matcha is crying in the corner,” while others compared the drink’s appearance to chutney or called it “chemical-looking.”
A few pointed out that matcha is not usually boiled and questioned the method. At the same time, many users enjoyed the creativity.
“Tandoori matcha,” jokingly commented one user.
“Ghar ghar matcha yojna!” wrote another.
“I know someone somewhere in India is thinking about making Matcha pani puri too,” one user humorously wrote, while another added, “Bhaiya do cup kadak macha dijiye.”
“Matcha Born in japan and Died in india!!” commented one Instagram user.
For the unversed, matcha is a vibrant green, finely ground powder made from specially shade-grown Camellia sinensis tea leaves, originating from Japan. It is typically whisked into hot water or milk to create a frothy, earthy-flavoured beverage.
Bhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.