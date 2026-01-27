Lucknow street vendor serves 'garam matcha chai' in kulhad, internet calls it 'tandoori matcha'. Watch

A video from Lucknow has gone viral on social media after a local street vendor was seen preparing matcha in a way rarely seen before - with a desi twist. The clip has triggered a flood of reactions online. (Instagram/@ayanahmad99_)

In the video shared on Instagram, the vendor can be seen making what he calls “garam matcha chai” in a large brass vessel, similar to how tea is prepared at roadside stalls. The bright green liquid is boiled and stirred with a long steel ladle, with steam rising as if it were regular chai being made for customers.

What caught the internet’s attention was not just the preparation but the serving style. Instead of a ceramic cup or glass, the hot matcha is poured into a kulhad - a clay cup traditionally used at Indian tea stalls.

Text on the video reads “Matcha ke Chacha” and “Garmatcha, exclusively in Lucknow,” adding to the humour.