Madame Tussauds in the US unveils Justin Bieber's wax statute, netizens are not convinced

To celebrate Justin Bieber's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California, unveiled a wax statue of the pop sensation. This life-size statue of Justin Bieber was crafted with intricate details that match his tattoos, his hairstyle, his fashion sense, and other physical features. However, soon after the images of the wax statue were shared on social media, people started to share mixed reactions to it. Snapshot of Justin Beiber's wax statute at Madame Tussauds. (Instagram/@madametussaudsusa)

"Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here. Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood!" wrote Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA in the caption of the post. They also shared the images of the wax statue, which shows him wearing bright pink-coloured trousers, a white t-shirt, and an orange and pink tone puffer jacket. The statue also shows him donning a few earrings. (Also Read: Hailey Bieber writes emotional note to Justin Bieber with throwback photos after dad’s ‘prayer’ request)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 3,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. A few said that the statue looks 'life-like' and 'amazing'. Some others also mentioned that the statue doesn't look like the pop star. (Also Read: Justin Bieber drops studio sneak peek, fueling speculations of new music)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Sorry, but that doesn’t look like Justin at all."

A second said, "Something is off, it looks like him, but at the same time, it doesn’t."

"How does it look a lot like him and not much like him at the same time?" commented a third.

A fourth added, "Not very similar. Bad."

A fifth shared, "What a detailed work! Well done @madametussaudsusa."

"Incredible work," said a sixth.