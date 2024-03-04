 Madame Tussauds US unveils Justin Bieber's statute, people are not convinced | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Madame Tussauds in the US unveils Justin Bieber's wax statute, netizens are not convinced

Madame Tussauds in the US unveils Justin Bieber's wax statute, netizens are not convinced

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 04, 2024 04:40 PM IST

After the pics of Justin Bieber's statue were shared, people started to share mixed reactions to it. A few said that it looks like hi, while others disagreed.

To celebrate Justin Bieber's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California, unveiled a wax statue of the pop sensation. This life-size statue of Justin Bieber was crafted with intricate details that match his tattoos, his hairstyle, his fashion sense, and other physical features. However, soon after the images of the wax statue were shared on social media, people started to share mixed reactions to it.

Snapshot of Justin Beiber's wax statute at Madame Tussauds. (Instagram/@madametussaudsusa)
Snapshot of Justin Beiber's wax statute at Madame Tussauds. (Instagram/@madametussaudsusa)

"Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here. Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood!" wrote Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA in the caption of the post. They also shared the images of the wax statue, which shows him wearing bright pink-coloured trousers, a white t-shirt, and an orange and pink tone puffer jacket. The statue also shows him donning a few earrings. (Also Read: Hailey Bieber writes emotional note to Justin Bieber with throwback photos after dad’s ‘prayer’ request)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 3,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. A few said that the statue looks 'life-like' and 'amazing'. Some others also mentioned that the statue doesn't look like the pop star. (Also Read: Justin Bieber drops studio sneak peek, fueling speculations of new music)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Sorry, but that doesn’t look like Justin at all."

A second said, "Something is off, it looks like him, but at the same time, it doesn’t."

"How does it look a lot like him and not much like him at the same time?" commented a third.

A fourth added, "Not very similar. Bad."

A fifth shared, "What a detailed work! Well done @madametussaudsusa."

"Incredible work," said a sixth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On