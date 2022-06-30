Home / Trending / Madhuri Dixit’s post on mango season ending is highly relatable
trending

Madhuri Dixit’s post on mango season ending is highly relatable

Madhuri Dixit took Instagram to share the relatable post about the mango season ending.
You may related to Madhuri Dixit’s&nbsp; post on mango season.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)
You may related to Madhuri Dixit’s  post on mango season.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 06:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mango is love for many people. There are many who wait for the season of this fruit so that they can enjoy its deliciousness. Expectedly, it is natural for them to feel sad when the season comes to an end. Turns out, Madhuri Dixit is among them too. Taking to Instagram, she also expressed her feelings and also posted some images.

“#TuHaiMera,” she wrote and started her caption. “Can’t believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega,” she added. One of the pictures she shared shows her hugging mangoes. The other picture shows her sitting with sliced mangoes in front of her.

Take a look at the post:

Madhuri Dixit shared the post about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received a like from actor Sanjay Kapoor who played the role of Madhuri Dixit’s character's husband in the Netflix web series the Fame Game.

“So pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very nice,” posted another. “Nice,” expressed a third. “Wow. I also love mangoes,” commented a fourth. There were many who shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram madhuri dixit
instagram madhuri dixit
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out