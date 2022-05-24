Madhuri Dixit's viral dance to My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle is a must-watch

If you're a regular on actor Madhuri Dixit's Instagram page, you'll be familiar with the types of videos and photographs she posts. Along with posting about her life and projects she is working on, she is also well-known on Instagram for her viral dance videos. In these, she can be seen participating in various dance trends in her sweet, distinctive style. She just shared a video of herself participating in the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle trend on her Instagram page.

This trending audio is a TikTok song inspired by a Louis Theroux interview that was released to YouTube in early 2022. He is a British-American documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, podcaster and author. In the interview, he proved his ability to rap by delivering the lyrics. The song is a remix of this interview, to which many people, including celebrities, are shaking a leg.

Madhuri Dixit can also be seen in a red pantsuit and a Dolce and Gabbana belt in this viral dance video. She can be seen acing all the hook steps to this dance trend with as much élan as one would expect her to. She captioned this dance video that she shared on Instagram with, “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”

Watch Madhuri Dixit dance right here:

The video was shared on Instagram a little more a day ago, and since then, it has received numerous responses from people who have praised the actor on acing the hook steps from the trending dance routine. It has also received over 1.8 million views so far.

An Instagram user writes, “You know what you have done to my heart!” “It’s the new Madhuri,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You're killing me.”

What are your thoughts on yet another viral dance video by Madhuri Dixit?