Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh groom dies after collapsing on horseback during wedding procession: Report

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 17, 2025 11:37 AM IST

A groom in Madhya Pradesh collapsed and died during his wedding procession.

A groom collapsed and died while riding a horse during his wedding procession in Sheopur city, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night. The victim, identified as Pradeep Jat, a former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), was suspected to have suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

In Madhya Pradesh, a groom collapsed and died during his wedding procession.((Representational image))
In Madhya Pradesh, a groom collapsed and died during his wedding procession.((Representational image))

(Also read: Man suffers heart attack at train station, gets revived, wakes up saying, ‘need to rush to work’)

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred at the city's Jat Hostel, where the wedding procession was taking place. The video which is going viral on social media shows Pradeep Jat riding a horse, entering the venue with many people accompanying him. However, as he proceeds, he appears to lose control of the horse before gradually collapsing. A man quickly rushed to prevent him from falling, while others attempted to help him stand, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The groom was helped off the horse, and a large crowd gathered around him as they rushed to take him to Sheopur District Hospital. Despite the efforts, Pradeep was declared dead on arrival.

According to reports, before the collapse, Pradeep had briefly dismounted the horse to join the crowd in a celebratory dance, as is traditional during such processions.

Post-Mortem pending

A post-mortem examination is awaited to determine the exact cause of Pradeep's death.

(Also read: Pune's 'Garba king' dies of heart attack while performing garba. Disturbing video emerges)

Another tragic loss in Madhya Pradesh

This incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this week, 23-year-old Parinita Jain, who was dancing at her cousin’s wedding, collapsed and died shortly after performing to the Bollywood hit "Sharara Sharara."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On