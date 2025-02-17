Madhya Pradesh groom dies after collapsing on horseback during wedding procession: Report

A groom collapsed and died while riding a horse during his wedding procession in Sheopur city, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night. The victim, identified as Pradeep Jat, a former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), was suspected to have suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital. In Madhya Pradesh, a groom collapsed and died during his wedding procession.((Representational image))

(Also read: Man suffers heart attack at train station, gets revived, wakes up saying, ‘need to rush to work’)

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred at the city's Jat Hostel, where the wedding procession was taking place. The video which is going viral on social media shows Pradeep Jat riding a horse, entering the venue with many people accompanying him. However, as he proceeds, he appears to lose control of the horse before gradually collapsing. A man quickly rushed to prevent him from falling, while others attempted to help him stand, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The groom was helped off the horse, and a large crowd gathered around him as they rushed to take him to Sheopur District Hospital. Despite the efforts, Pradeep was declared dead on arrival.

According to reports, before the collapse, Pradeep had briefly dismounted the horse to join the crowd in a celebratory dance, as is traditional during such processions.

Post-Mortem pending

A post-mortem examination is awaited to determine the exact cause of Pradeep's death.

(Also read: Pune's 'Garba king' dies of heart attack while performing garba. Disturbing video emerges)

Another tragic loss in Madhya Pradesh

This incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this week, 23-year-old Parinita Jain, who was dancing at her cousin’s wedding, collapsed and died shortly after performing to the Bollywood hit "Sharara Sharara."