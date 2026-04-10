Maharashtra family names son ‘Virat’, hosts naming ceremony in RCB style. Watch

Cricket fans often find unique ways to celebrate their love for Virat Kohli, and for one Maharashtrian couple, that admiration became part of a deeply personal milestone.

The video was shared by Gauri Mahadik on Instagram, where it has since gone viral.(@gaurimahadik1/Instagram)

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The couple named their newborn son ‘Virat’ and revealed it during a naming ceremony held in full RCB-style, inspired by the popular IPL team.

RCB-inspired name reveal moment:

The video was shared by Gauri Mahadik on Instagram, where it has since gone viral.

Mahadik, the baby’s mother, posted the video showing the special moment, which quickly drew attention online for its simple yet meaningful idea.

In the video, the couple is seen distinctly unveiling their son’s name. Instead of announcing it aloud, they reveal it through an RCB jersey.

As the jersey is opened, the name ‘Virat’ appears, turning the reveal into a special highlight of the ceremony.

The creative name reveal has struck a chord with many viewers on Instagram.

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RCB fans often come up with creative ways to express their love and loyalty for the team.

From themed celebrations to personalised tributes, such ideas reflect how deeply cricket is woven into everyday life, with fans finding simple yet memorable ways to express their love for the game.

Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver offers free rides to fans wearing RCB jerseys ahead of IPL 2026 opener

Free ride for RCB fans:

Recently, a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver caught the internet’s attention with a creative gesture aimed at fellow cricket fans.

A woman named Mahika Jadhav shared a photo on X showing the inside of the auto, where a handwritten note had been pinned to the back of the driver’s seat.

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The note carried a special offer for match day, announcing a free ride for passengers wearing an RCB jersey during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game.

It also included the popular fan slogan, “E sala cup namdu 2.0,” along with a message of unwavering support for the team.

The thoughtful gesture quickly gained traction online, with many users appreciating the driver’s enthusiasm and spirit. For several fans, it reflected the strong emotional bond that people in Bengaluru share with their IPL team.

Moments like these often go viral as they capture the passion surrounding cricket in the country.

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