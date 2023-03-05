Mahindra Scorpio reacts after video of car getting flooded under waterfall goes viral

Have you seen the recently viral video that shows a car getting flooded after its driver took it under a waterfall? Digital creator Arun Panwar shared the video and claimed that water started leaking from the sunroof and speaker of his Mahindra Scorpio-N car after he took it beneath a waterfall. Expectedly, people took to social media to share their reactions to the video. Recently, Mahindra Scorpio too took to Twitter to share a response to the viral video.

“Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N,” they wrote and shared a video. The clip opens to show a text overlay that reads, “Just another day under the waterfall for the Scorpio-N.” The clip then shows a person taking the SUV under a waterfall just like it is shown in the viral video. Only this time, the water doesn’t pour in inside the car. The video ends with an advisory that reads, “You are hereby notified that this video is created under professional guidance. Do not attempt to duplicate, re-create or attempt the same.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 1.9 lakh views. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 3,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Hahahaha very chaalaak bro, very chaalaak. [Very clever bro, very clever],” posted a Twitter user. “The message is loud and clear. Perfect reply to the recent controversy. Well played, team,” commented another. “No scorpio harmed in this video,” joked a third. “Your advertising and management team deserves applause for their innovation and professionalism. This response is just awesome,” wrote a fourth.