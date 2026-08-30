‘Main akela hi chala tha…’: IndiGo pilot’s poetic in-flight announcement wins hearts, airline reacts

An IndiGo pilot has won praise online after adding an unexpected poetic touch to his in-flight announcement shortly before landing in Kolkata. A video capturing the moment was shared on Instagram by a woman named Sanchita, showing passengers listening as the pilot moved beyond the usual arrival update to recite a popular couplet.

An IndiGo pilot left passengers impressed after adding a heartfelt shayari to his pre-landing announcement. (Instagram/thesantheory)

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(Also read: IndiGo pilot's mid-air message on Singapore-Trichy flight goes viral as NRIs fly home for Tamil Nadu polls)

Pilot turns announcement into a memorable moment

In the video, the pilot can be heard informing passengers about the flight’s distance from Kolkata, the weather conditions and the expected landing time.

"We are currently about 140 km away from Kolkata. The temperature in Kolkata right now is 29°. And in the next 20 minutes, we will be landing in Kolkata. The cabin temperature has been set to 24° for you. Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to serve you today. As I take your leave, I'd like to recite a couplet (sher). I hope you all will like it."

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{{^usCountry}} He then recited the well-known lines: "Arz karta hoon - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then recited the well-known lines: "Arz karta hoon - {{/usCountry}}

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'Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya.'"

Wrapping up the announcement, he said, "Bohot-bohot shukriya, ladies and gentlemen. Crew prepare for arrival. Touchdown in 15 to 20 minutes now. Thank you."

The text overlaid on the clip read, "Your pilot left you with more than just a landing."

Sanchita shared the video with the caption, "Thanks IndiGo for hiring such cool pilots."

IndiGo reacts to the viral moment

The official Instagram account of IndiGo also responded to the video, appreciating the passenger’s feedback.

(Also read: From studying at nani’s home to flying her as captain: IndiGo pilot’s full-circle moment wins hearts)

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"Thank you for your kind words and appreciation. We're delighted to know our crew and pilots made your journey pleasant and memorable. We'll be sure to share your compliments with the team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon. "

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The video also drew reactions from social media users, many of whom appreciated the pilot’s warm and unconventional announcement. One user wrote, “What a beautiful announcement!” Another said, “Such a wholesome moment.” A third commented, “This pilot has a poet’s heart.” Someone else added, “This was so unexpected and sweet.”

(Also read: ‘All my flight attendants have headaches’: Pilot’s message as crew mysteriously falls ill)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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