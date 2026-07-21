‘Maine burger kiun khaya?’: CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya slams trolls for accusing him of eating during protest

Vijeta Dahiya fired back at online trolls after facing backlash for allegedly eating a burger during the recent CJP protests. Addressing the outrage, Dahiya called out the critics for focusing on his meal while ignoring the exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and personal sacrifices made by activists fighting for a cause. He questioned why protesters are held to an unfair standard.

CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya. (Instagram/@vijetadahiya1)

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“Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good,” Vijeta Dahiya lashed out at trolls. He went on to add that what people don’t see is how he hasn’t slept for two nights, as have those who are in the protest.

Also Read: ‘Mera chhota sa yogdaan’: Auto driver refused fare from CJP protesters in Delhi. Watch

In a video Dahiya asked, “Those who are talking nonsense, they are sitting at home and talking nonsense. Okay, so let me tell you one thing. A person who is just eating and drinking, he has no interest in social issues. He has no interest in any politics. You don't have a problem with him eating a burger. But a person eating a burger, even if he is a protester, is talking about the issues of the country, you have a problem eating his burger.”

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{{^usCountry}} He continued to say that the trolls are those people who also have an issue with “farmers eating pizza”. He then said that since he joined the protest, his work has suffered. However, he was going on because the cause is worth fighting for. “You hold me so accountable. Is this a job? Being a protestor. Have you elected me for this position?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued to say that the trolls are those people who also have an issue with “farmers eating pizza”. He then said that since he joined the protest, his work has suffered. However, he was going on because the cause is worth fighting for. “You hold me so accountable. Is this a job? Being a protestor. Have you elected me for this position?” {{/usCountry}}

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“By the way, I didnt eat the burger, because I felt that it has maida and transfats, and maybe I should eat elsewhere,” Dahiya wrote while sharing the video.

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What did social media say?

The video prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some supported Dahiya, others argued.

Also Read: The face behind ‘America kya kehta tha?’ meme seen a CJP’s Delhi protest

An individual commented, “Bakwas mudda. But perfect jawab.” However, another argued, “This 20th July protest was done so that the so-called faces of CJP can get fame and position in politics. They motivated everyone for the protest, but then they themselves were not there to lead and let the students sacrifice their lives in protest. This is what politicians do. The leaders ran from the protest and were having a gala time somewhere, relaxing and just posting stories on Instagram about those who were in real suffering. There is no difference between them and CJP spokespersons & so called leaders. Please be aware of it.”

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A third expressed, “Why aren’t you present at the protest site?” A fourth wrote, “You don’t need to explain anything to anyone, bro.”