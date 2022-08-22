Makeup artist skilfully transforms into Kareena Kapoor Khan from Asoka. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had several iconic looks in her films over the years. And one of them happens to be the particular look that she had in the film named Asoka that released in the year 2001. Opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she played the role of Kaurwaki, princess of Kalinga. And in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see how a makeup artist transforms into Kareena Kapoor Khan from this film. The clip begins to show the talented artist in frame as they begin their makeup transformation into this character. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the makeup artist and blogger named Azkha Tegar. And according to their bio, they are based in Cianjur, a town in the West Java province of Indonesia.

The makeup artist has over 4.24 lakh followers on their page - on which they regularly share photos and videos of their makeup transformations. “Asoka makeup,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that has now gone all kinds of viral, owing to all the right reasons.

Watch it below:

Posted on July 29, this make up video has received over 5.78 lakh likes on it as of now. It has also received various appreciative comments from fans of Bollywood movies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and of course, make up lovers around the world.