Mama bear plays with her cubs in backyard of a home. Watch adorable video

Mothers are always protective of their children as that is how nature is, be it humans or animals. Animals also share a motherly instinct similar to humans. Videos of wild animals behaving curiously around human dwellings are always worth a watch. Like this video of a mother bear and her cubs which was recorded in Canada while they were exploring and playing in the backyard of a home. Seeing the video will definitely make you smile at the cuteness of the bear cubs.

The video begins with a black bear and her two cubs walking in the backyard of a home. Soon they see sculptures in the well curated garden and get curious. Seeing the sculptures in the garden, the mama bear gets closer to inspect it by standing on its hind legs. Then she even climbs on it while her cub is keenly watching. Seeing its mother, the little cub also imitates her and starts to climb on that structure and it is really adorable to watch.

The video was shot in Wasagaming, Manitoba in Canada in 2020.

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts about this video of the black bear and her two cubs?