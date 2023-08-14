Mama elephant tries hard to teach newborn baby how to stand

A video capturing the struggles of a mama elephant teaching her newborn calf how to stand had amazed people. Posted on YouTube, this video of a “once-in-a-lifetime sighting” also shows the final result of the mom’s persistence.

The image shows a mama elephant helping her newborn baby. (YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the official YouTube channel of Latest Sightings along with a title that reads, “Desperate elephant tries to get newborn to stand”. The channel also posted a descriptive caption recording the event in detail - and that too in the words of the field guide Brett Marneweck who originally captured the video.

"In the distance, something caught my eye - an elephant seemingly in distress. Curiosity piqued, I reached for my binoculars to get a closer look. Shocked and in awe, I realised it was an elephant giving birth!" Marneweck recalled.

“The mother elephant tried helping the calf to stand, nudging rather roughly. Her inexperience showed, but eventually, it was a heartwarming sight. The baby elephant finally stood, leaning against its mother for support,” the field guide added.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of two elephants and also read the full story here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared about 12 days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several comments from people.

How did YouTube users react to this video of the mama elephant and her newborn calf?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How lovely to see the mother's concern for her baby to stand up. Her loud cries sound so majestic as if she's saying, ‘Come on baby get up, this way you can do it’,” posted a YouTube user. “I adore elephants! To see a newborn struggling is so heartfelt for the mother and calf,” added another. “Thank you for recording this. My heart is warmed,” joined a third. “You can see the concern and anxiety through the body language of the mother elephant,” wrote a fourth.