Mama giraffe charges at hyena to protect her baby. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that showcase animal families being protective of each other. From an elephant herd shielding a baby elephant to a chimpanzee protecting its mother, many such videos tug at our heartstrings. Now another such video has gone viral on social media. It shows a giraffe protecting its baby from a hyena. Giraffe protects its baby from hyena.(Twitter/@Gabriele_Corno)

The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @Gabriele_Corno, shows a mama giraffe and her baby standing in a jungle. Right in front of them is a hyena. As the hyena takes a step forward toward them, the giraffe makes a jump at it. In the end, the hyena ends up running away.

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over hour lakh times. The share has also received more than 8000 likes and the numbers are still increasing.

An individual wrote, “Don’t mess with mama." A second added, "I have seen deer behave in this manner when their young are perceived to be in danger.." A third commented, "Wonderful. Thanks for sharing." "A mother's courage is impressive," expressed a fourth.