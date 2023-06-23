Home / Trending / Mama giraffe charges at hyena to protect her baby. Watch

Mama giraffe charges at hyena to protect her baby. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 23, 2023 09:26 PM IST

A video going viral on social media shows a mama giraffe charging at a hyena to protect her baby. Watch the video inside.

There are several videos on the Internet that showcase animal families being protective of each other. From an elephant herd shielding a baby elephant to a chimpanzee protecting its mother, many such videos tug at our heartstrings. Now another such video has gone viral on social media. It shows a giraffe protecting its baby from a hyena.

Giraffe protects its baby from hyena.(Twitter/@Gabriele_Corno)
Giraffe protects its baby from hyena.(Twitter/@Gabriele_Corno)

The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @Gabriele_Corno, shows a mama giraffe and her baby standing in a jungle. Right in front of them is a hyena. As the hyena takes a step forward toward them, the giraffe makes a jump at it. In the end, the hyena ends up running away.

Watch the video of the mama giraffe protecting its baby here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over hour lakh times. The share has also received more than 8000 likes and the numbers are still increasing.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, “Don’t mess with mama." A second added, "I have seen deer behave in this manner when their young are perceived to be in danger.." A third commented, "Wonderful. Thanks for sharing." "A mother's courage is impressive," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter giraffe Twitter video + 2 more
twitter giraffe Twitter video + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out