Mama fox and her tiny triplets win hearts, ‘special’ video goes viral

In today’s edition of videos that are cute and may make you say “Aww” more than once, here is a clip showcasing a mama fox and her tiny triplets. There is a possibility that the adorable video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Chester Zoo took to Instagram to share the super sweet video. Along with the clip, they also shared a caption about the animals. “MAMA FOX AND HER TINY TRIPLETS! Our UK conservationists discovered this FABULOUS family of foxes living right here at #TheZoo... and we've LOVED watching the cubs grow! This SPECIAL footage is something you rarely get to see...Their FIRST steps outside the den. Their FIRST outdoor playtime. Their FIRST ever nibble of solid food!”

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 41,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“They are so beautiful. Congratulations to mama,” wrote an Instagram user. “Adorable,” expressed another. “Aww, so cute,” commented a third.

