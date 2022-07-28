Mama records little girl encouraging younger brother take his first steps. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video that shows the little girl encouraging her younger brother to take his first steps was shared on Instagram. 
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:27 AM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Listening to their baby's first words or watching a toddler walk for the first time brings abundant joy to parents' lives. And when such beautiful moments are recorded and posted online, they make for wholesome videos. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a toddler taking his first steps. The detailed caption accompanying the video reads, "Miles is 11 months old and has been taking steps independently for the past 2-3 weeks but we were never quick enough with the camera. Today I finally not only got to record not only his steps but also the sweet exchange of my 2 year old encouraging him." The video is adorable and may make you say 'aww'. It may also prompt you to watch it on loop due to its sheer cuteness quotient.

The video was shared on an Instagram page named Sunshine Mama. The page focuses on growing a positive community for mothers and promotes small businesses. The video opens with a text insert, "Finally caught my baby's first step on camera, and it will melt your heart." It then shows the baby taking his first steps. It also shows his elder sister encouraging him to walk towards her.

Since being posted on Instagram six days ago, the video has received 9.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated more than 75,000 likes. The share even received several comments.

An Instagram user wrote, "Awww. Your daughter is so sweet." "Awww. Your daughter is so sweet," another posted. "So much love and patience," commented a third. "That's awesome and so heartwarming to see this baby being encouraged by the older sibling to walk fearlessly. What a great effort by them both," commented a fourth. Many also posted heart emoticons in the comments section.

