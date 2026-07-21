Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh speaks up in support of CJP protest: 'Cheezein haath se nikalti ja rahi hain'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has voiced support for the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, urging authorities to engage in dialogue instead of remaining silent.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has voiced support for the ongoing CJP protest. (Instagram/@ghazalalagh)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Alagh said she was disappointed that the concerns raised by protesters had not been acknowledged. "Aaj dil thoda sa bhaari hai. Aise lag raha hai kuch toh theek nahi hai (Today, my heart feels a little heavy. It feels like something isn't right.)," she said in the video.

Without naming any individual or authority, Alagh stressed that listening to someone's concerns does not necessarily mean agreeing with them.

"Kisi ki baat sunna, kisi ki baat ko acknowledge karna, unki baat maan ne ke barabar nahi hota. Aapka different point of view ho sakta hai, aapka nazariya kuch alag ho sakta hai. But aap doosre bande ki baat toh sunenge. Koi kuch kehna chah raha hai, aap unko ignore toh mat kijiye, please (Listening to someone or acknowledging what they have to say doesn't mean you agree with them. You may have a different point of view or perspective, but at least hear the other person out. If someone wants to say something, please don't ignore them.)," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Alagh added that she had expected some acknowledgement of the protesters' concerns but felt the situation was worsening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alagh added that she had expected some acknowledgement of the protesters' concerns but felt the situation was worsening. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, "Ek paksh hai jo apni baat rakhna chahta hai, apni baat sunwana chahta hai. Doosre paksh ko baat sunni toh chahiye (One side wants to put forward its point of view and be heard. The other side should at least listen.)."

Drawing parallels with conversations at home and the workplace, Alagh said that difficult situations require more communication, not less.

"Hum apne ghar mein apne bachchon ki baat sunte hain. Hum office mein apne colleagues ko yahi bolte hain ki, 'Yeah, conversations can solve the most difficult things as well, right?' Baat kijiye. Jab cheezen mushkil hoti hain, over-communicate kijiye. Wahin se solution nikalta hai. But ignore karna, acknowledge hi nahi karna, yeh kisi cheez ka solution nahi ho sakta (We listen to our children at home. At work, we tell our colleagues that conversations can solve even the most difficult problems. Talk to each other. When things get difficult, communicate even more - that's where solutions come from. Ignoring people or refusing to acknowledge them cannot be a solution.)," she said.

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(Also Read: ‘Maine burger kiun khaya?’: CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya slams trolls for accusing him of eating during protest)

About the CJP protest?

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The CJP protest has been underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students and supporters have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Protesters have been demanding accountability and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration has gained traction online, with several creators, entrepreneurs and public figures expressing support.

(Also Read: Ramit Verma, aka Peeing Human, reveals face after 11 years following head injury at CJP protest)

How did social media react to Gazal Alagh's remarks?

Alagh's post drew mixed reactions on social media.

"She's brave enough to take a stand despite knowing the risks. She's simply using her platform to speak her mind, and I respect that," one user wrote.

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"Thanks for speaking up," another commented.

"Thanks for speaking up @ghazalalagh. Even posting this short message needs a lot of guts," said another.

However, some users criticised her remarks.

"Mam pls try to do the Reasearch before talking on this platform because u r the mentor for many Indians and mentor can't have a biased opinion about the government of India," one user wrote.

"When did CJP became experts in conducting exams? Govt has faltered - and it did take necessary steps to correct it. It promised it will never happen again. Further what do you want? Just ego of a group who started this movement and want this to balloon so that they get a high?" said another.