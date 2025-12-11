Search
Man, 86, fined 26,000 for spitting out leaf that accidentally blew into his mouth

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 12:44 pm IST

Roy Marsh, who has walking difficulties and suffers from severe asthma and a heart condition, says he accidentally inhaled a small leaf. 

The incident took place earlier this year in Skegness (Representational image)(Unsplash )
Roy Marsh, who has walking difficulties and suffers from severe asthma and a heart condition, says he accidentally inhaled a small leaf while out for a walk near the boating lake. He managed to cough it up and spit it out.

The story came to wider attention after county councillor Adrian Findley, representing Reform on Lincolnshire County Council, said he had received complaints from residents about similar “heavy-handed” enforcement actions in the seaside town. The incident took place earlier this year in Skegness, as per a report by BBC.

Marsh said that he was issued fine despite the situation being accidental. The original £250 fine was later reduced to £150 on appeal, which he paid.

"As I was sitting there, a gale blew a big reed into my mouth. I spat it out and just as I got up to walk away two guys came up to me," Marsh told BBC.

Marsh further added that officers need discretion when issuing fines. Elderly people shouldn’t be expected to chase crisp packets or leaves in windy conditions. If it looks like a genuine accident, there should be a chance to apologise and move on.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) said enforcement teams act only when individuals are seen committing environmental offences. Patrols are monitored to ensure they are not targeted at any particular group and are not discriminatory.

