Home / Trending / Man bags world record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’. Watch
The image taken from the video shows the man creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image taken from the video shows the man creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
trending

Man bags world record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’. Watch

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video of the man's ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Have you seen those videos shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram that make your jaw drop in wonder? This clip showcasing a man creating a record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’ is one such video. There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching the video on loop.

“Farthest backflip between horizontal bars: 5.87 m (19 ft 3.1 in) by @ashwatson92 [Ashley Watson],” they wrote.

Watson, who hails from Leeds, UK, created the record back in 2018, reports a blog by GWR. He attempted the record after he discovered his talent during gymnastics training.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows:

+

The clip, since being shared some 19 hours ago, has gathered more than 66,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Now that’s actually something impressive!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, this is brilliant,” expressed another. “This is skill and dedication,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.