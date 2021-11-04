Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result

Blowing bubbles is a fun activity for many kids and often some adults too. However, who knew that someone can also use this timepass action to create a world record. Su Chung-Tai from China did just that to claim the title for “most soap bubbles blown inside one large bubble.” A video of him making the record was also shared online and chances are the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. “Blowing Bubbles In A Bubble. So...many...bubbles. Su Chung-Tai has a delicate and patient technique when it comes to the gentle art of bubble blowing,” they wrote.

The video, besides showing him blowing small bubbles inside a large one, also explains about the record.

Take a look at the post:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is called talent in real sense,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Satisfying,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

