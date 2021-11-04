Home / Trending / Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result
trending

Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the bubble-related video.
The image shows record holder Su Chung-Tai.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image shows record holder Su Chung-Tai.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Blowing bubbles is a fun activity for many kids and often some adults too. However, who knew that someone can also use this timepass action to create a world record. Su Chung-Tai from China did just that to claim the title for “most soap bubbles blown inside one large bubble.” A video of him making the record was also shared online and chances are the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. “Blowing Bubbles In A Bubble. So...many...bubbles. Su Chung-Tai has a delicate and patient technique when it comes to the gentle art of bubble blowing,” they wrote.

The video, besides showing him blowing small bubbles inside a large one, also explains about the record.

Take a look at the post:

+

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is called talent in real sense,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Satisfying,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out