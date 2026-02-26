Man breaks down after family asks him not to return home for Holi celebrations: 'Mai kama raha hoon yaar'

Holi is often a time for family celebrations, colours, and coming together with loved ones. For many people, the festival is a moment to travel back home and spend time with family members. The video was shared on Instagram by Dinesh Rathod, who was using Omegle TV and randomly got connected with this man. (@extra.dinesh/Instagram)

But for one man, the festival turned emotional after he was seen crying in a video while talking about how he was being told not to come home for Holi.

In the video, the man shared his feelings about work pressure and family expectations, which quickly caught attention on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by Dinesh Rathod, who was using Omegle TV (a video chat app) and randomly got connected with this man.

“Who says men don't cry. For families, they can do everything,” the caption of the post reads.

Emotional breakdown: In the video, the man is seen getting emotional while speaking to Rathod.

“Yaar ghar pe aane ke liye mana kar rahe hain, pata nahi kaisi family hai,” he says.

The man sounded upset as he explained that his family had asked him not to come home for the festival.

He then shared more about his situation when Rathod asked how far he lived from his family. The man replied that he lived slightly away from home, about 100 to 150 kilometres.

He also spoke about his work responsibilities and financial pressure. “Mai kama raha hoon yaar, aisi baat nahi hai, bahut bekar lag raha hai bhai,”

He added that he wanted to go home for Holi, but cannot go, as it would not feel right to visit without informing his family in advance.

“Bhai Holi pe kaun nahi jata hai ghar mai bina bataye jaunga toh acha nahi lagega na agar insan samne se mana kar raha hai to.” the man added.

