trending

Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada. Watch

Gurdeep Pandher’s celebratory bhangra dance routine is bound to make you want to get up and shake a leg too.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Gurdeep Pandher dances on a frozen lake. (Twitter/@GurdeepPandher )

Remember the man from Canada whose socially-distanced bhangra tutorial video went swiftly viral? Gurdeep Pandher is back again with another joyful video which may fill your heart with joy. Shared on Twitter, the video shows Pandher dancing on a frozen lake in Canada.

“Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. Pandher’s celebratory bhangra dance routine is bound to make you want to get up and shake a leg too.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 2, the clip has amassed over 2.8 million views and tons of comments. People loved Pandher’s dance and showered appreciative comments for the clip. Many simply loved his energy and expressed how the video brought a smile to their faces.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Topics
bhangra covid vaccine
