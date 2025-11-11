Man cheekily calls out entire family WhatsApp group after silence on his wife’s birthday

A Reddit user has shared a humorous family episode in which his father subtly called out their entire extended clan for ignoring his wife’s birthday, who is also the user’s mother. The post, titled “My father literally called my whole family out lol,” has amused many online and sparked a flurry of reactions. A Reddit post went viral after a man subtly called out his entire family for ignoring his wife’s birthday.(Gemini AI generated)

A quiet group chat and one loud message

Narrating the incident, the user explained that their family has a large group chat that includes “all my buas, their husbands and kids, my chachi’s side, my nani’s side, literally the entire khandaan.” Despite that, not a single message appeared on the chat wishing his mother on her birthday.

The user admitted he also did not message because he rarely participates in the group. But the silence from everyone else stood out. “My mum told me that everyone called her,” he wrote, adding that he suspected she only said that to protect the others.

Things took a hilarious turn when his father stepped in. He sent a message thanking everyone for “showering so much love” on his wife’s birthday, ending it with a smiling emoji that amplified the sarcasm. The son wrote that the level of indirect taunt was “insane” and that he could not stop laughing.

According to him, birthdays of other family members usually flood the group chat with messages, which made this silence even more noticeable. He also hinted that “half of them are jealous of my mother’s new business anyway.”

The moment the father’s sarcastic text appeared, the group suddenly lit up with birthday wishes.

Internet users applaud the father’s stand

The post has drawn several comments from amused Redditors. One user wrote, “In my family it is simple af. No one remembers any birthday, not even their own.” Another remarked, “Your father is a pookie,” while someone else added, “Men shouldn’t marry if they don’t have the guts to take a stand for their wife. Uncle has my respect.”

Another user commented, “And a big salute to father, he is the ideal person every partner should look for. A person who stands shoulder to shoulder supporting and standing with them in every situation,” while one more wrote, “Appreciation for your father for taking stand for your mum.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)