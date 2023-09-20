Man curling a woman’s hair with a jugaad is a game changer. Watch

Most of us have used jugaad methods, such as tongs or an iron, to curl or straighten our hair when styling tools are not available. A video shows how a man used a similar jugaad to curl a woman’s hair. The man uses an unusual item to curl the woman’s hair - a gas lighter. Man curls woman’s hair with a jugaad. (X/@Madan_Chikna)

“Showed this reel to my wife and she said yeh toh kuch bhi nahi hai [this is nothing] and gave five similar examples how more precisely we used to do this,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by a user who uses the handle @madan_chikna.

The video opens to show a man heating the gas lighter on a flame. Once it is heated, he rolls a section of a woman’s hair around it and waits for a few seconds. He then removes the lighter, and the woman’s hair comes out perfectly curled.

Watch the video of this man curling the woman's hair using the gas lighter here:

The video was shared on September 15. It has since collected over 46,800 views. The share has also received scores of likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to this jugaad video:

“When I was a kid my Masi and other ladies used to iron their hair to straighten them and use sansi [pincers] to curl hair!” posted an individual.

Another shared, “I have seen my ex and her friend use the hot iron with a handkerchief to straighten their hair.”

“Tiffin box me garam paani rakh ke bhi baal straight kar lete hai and chimte se bhi curl ban jaate hai [Hair can be straightened by keeping hot water in a tiffin box and curled with tongs],” commented a third.

A fourth joined, “Iron se straight karte the hair [I used to straighten hair using iron].”

“But why,” added a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

