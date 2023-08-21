Man builds a robot to give himself haircuts. Watch how that turns out

A video of a robot cutting a man’s hair has sparked chatter among netizens and also prompted many to say how the video has left them slightly scared. The video shows American Engineer Shane Wighton getting a haircut from a special robot that he created. The image shows the man getting a haircut from the robot he created. (YouTube/@Stuff Made Here)

The video was originally posted by Winghton on his YouTube channel Stuff Made Here a few years ago. A part of the video recently made its way onto Reddit and has fascinated people.

Why did the engineer create the robot?

“The possibilities for this kind machine are endless with the most interesting things being haircuts that are too hard for human hair cutters to achieve. Imagine a mathematically perfect fade from one side of your head to another. Or imagine if I added a trimmer to this and cut the perfect lithophane pattern into your hair. I consider this the first-generation machine and hope to build another to explore some of the crazier haircut concepts. A colleague suggested adding a precision hair dying attachment and doing some crazy multi-colour hairstyles. I wouldn't say that's really ‘my jam’ but I might try it in the name of science & engineering,” Wighton wrote while posting the YouTube video.

The video was reshared on Reddit about 22 hours ago with a caption that reads, “Getting a robot to cut your hair”.

Take a look at this video of the engineer getting a haircut from a robot:

Since being shared, the video has collected close to 24,000 upvotes. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this video of the robot?

“He seems terrified but I can't blame him. A robot using sharp scissors near your head. One malfunction and you could lose an ear or something,” posted a Reddit user. “This dude is a genius, I love his videos,” added another. “This totally freaked me out,” joined a third. “Impressive... but I would never let a robot with a scissor near my face,” wrote a fourth.

