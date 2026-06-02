Man cuts single grain of rice into ultra-fine powder, leaves viewers stunned

A video showing a man slicing a single grain of rice into an almost invisible powder has left social media users both stunned and thoroughly entertained. The clip, shared on Instagram by @rajendra_mashrya_111, has drawn attention for its unusual display of precision and control.

Rice grain turned into dust-like powder. (Instagram/@rajendra_mashrya_111)

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In the video, the man is seen holding a single grain of rice carefully between his fingers before bringing a blade down with remarkable accuracy. Within seconds, the grain is cut into such fine pieces that nothing visibly remains. The act, though simple in appearance, has impressed viewers for the level of focus and steadiness it appears to demand.

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The clip has since circulated widely online, with users reacting with a mix of admiration and humour.Many were quick to turn the moment into a running joke, imagining increasingly difficult challenges for the creator.

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Internet reacts with humour and disbelief

Comments under the video were filled with witty one liners and exaggerated requests. One user joked, “Next single atom of uranium,” while another wrote, “Gehu kaat ke aata bana do bhaiya.” A third comment read, “Bhaiya, namak next time,” adding to the playful tone.

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Several users compared the skill to something beyond human capability. One person said, “Alag hi level ka banda hai,” while another wrote, “Ghar ki knife bol rahi hai AI hai,” suggesting the precision looked almost artificial. Others chimed in with challenges like “Rai ka dana kaat ke dikhao” and “Bro can divide atoms.”

The reactions did not stop there, with viewers continuing the joke by requesting even more impossible tasks such as chopping coffee beans or separating pepper and salt grains individually.

While the video is being widely shared for its entertainment value, it also reflects how unusual displays of skill can quickly capture attention on social media.

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As the clip continues to gain traction, it has turned a single grain of rice into an unexpected moment of online fascination.