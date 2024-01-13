close_game
News / Trending / Man ‘declared dead’ comes back to life, family calls it a ‘miracle’

Man ‘declared dead’ comes back to life, family calls it a ‘miracle’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 13, 2024 01:44 PM IST

Darshan Singh was ‘declared dead’ but later he was found alive and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal.

A man who was ‘declared dead’ reportedly came back to life while his family members were bringing him home from hospital. Though he is still said to be in critical condition, doctors have confirmed that he is alive and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal. PTI took to X to share a thread about the incident.

The image shows a doctor treating a patient who came back to life after being declared dead. (X/@PTI_News)
“Darshan Singh, who was 'declared dead' by doctors in Punjab's Patiala, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal. Singh is alive, but said to be in critical condition,” they wrote. The agency added that Singh’s family is referring to the incident as a ‘miracle’. A video shared with the tweet shows Singh getting treated in the hospital.

Another tweet on the thread has a quote from one of the relatives of the patient. “All the relatives had reached home yesterday and arrangements had been made for the last rites. Suddenly, doctors at the hospital in Nising called and said that he is fine. This is a miracle," it reads. A video shared alongside captures the man explaining the situation.

Take a look at the tweets:

PTI further shared another post where a doctor at NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal said, "We don't have any documented evidence that he was dead. When he was brought to us, there was a pulse, BP and he was a little conscious. We don't know whether he was dead prior to coming here or not. He is still critical.”

