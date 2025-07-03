Man drags DoorDash driver online, gets shamed on social media: ‘So embarrassing for you’

A man who took to social media to publicly shame a DoorDash delivery driver for a late order ended up being the one under fire, after users called him out for being “entitled” and “cruel” to a worker just trying to do her job. Instead of getting support online, Rufus was swiftly slammed online for being cruel to the delivery woman(Representational)

In a now-viral post on X, the man named Rufus shared screenshots of a heated conversation he had with his DoorDash driver, a woman named Kate, who was delivering to him in Las Vegas. According to the texts, the delivery was delayed due to road closures and Kate apologised for it multiple times, admitting it was her first day on the job and that she was new to the city.

But Rufus was having none of it. “DoorDash driver was utterly incompetent so I went off on her. I hate incompetence,” he wrote in his caption, followed by screenshots of his messages berating her.

“WTF… That’s like 20 minutes past scheduled delivery… Come on. This is unacceptable,” he wrote.

“I filed a formal complaint to DoorDash,” he added, ending the exchange with an aggressive “DO BETTER!!!!!” even after she told him she was standing right in front of the delivery location.

Social media slams user

Instead of getting support online, Rufus was swiftly slammed for being cruel to the delivery woman. "This is so sad. She is just someone trying to make a minimum wage living, either as a part-time job or to support her family. And this is how you treated her?" one user remarked.

Another user said, "Yikes. Why does this make you so angry? Feels like you could relax a little bit, cut her some slack."

"This is so embarrassing for you. You’re an a*****e, go get your food yourself," a third user remarked.