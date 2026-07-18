Man earning 80,000 monthly rent refuses to sit idle, drives Uber in Delhi: ‘He works from 10am to 10pm’

A routine ride recently transformed into a profound lesson in resilience for a content creator. After striking up a conversation with her Uber driver, she uncovered an extraordinary story of triumph over adversity. Originally from Bihar, the driver was heartlessly dismissed by a relative following a major heart attack. Despite now securing a massive ₹80,000 monthly rental income from two Noida flats, he refuses to sit idle. Choosing dignity over comfort, he drives twelve hours a day to prove his worth.

An Uber driver's interaction with customers. (Instagram/@aastha_this_side)

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“This guy is from Samastipur, Bihar. Earlier he was working at a relative’s factory in Delhi, where he earned good, but last year he suffered from heart attack and his relative told him that now he’s of no use as he can’t do any work that requires strength and kicked him out of his factory. But this guy didn’t stop there,” content creator Aastha Seth wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘Such a good person’: Delhi woman thanks Uber driver for returning her forgotten spectacles at 9:30 pm

She continued, “Btw just for the plot, he has 2 flats worth ₹80 lacs in a society near Noida Electronic City. He gets ₹80k rent from those flats every month. He had the choice and still has the choice to stop, rest and stay at home. But he chooses to work as an Uber driver.”

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining why the man still works so hard, Seth explained, “He works from 10am to 10pm, earning 50k extra every month, just to show those people that his heart attack doesn’t make him useless or worthless. He has 2 daughters for whom he has saved the 2 flats. He has ancestral properties in Bihar. But he still chooses to work.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why the man still works so hard, Seth explained, “He works from 10am to 10pm, earning 50k extra every month, just to show those people that his heart attack doesn’t make him useless or worthless. He has 2 daughters for whom he has saved the 2 flats. He has ancestral properties in Bihar. But he still chooses to work.” {{/usCountry}}

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The interaction left Seth inspired “This guy still chooses to smile. And I love the fact that he’s not boasting anything here, he is just sharing. This 5 mins interaction with this man made me stop and think so much about life. He’s such an inspiration for all of us who just need one reason to stop and quit.”

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What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Kudos to these kinds of people.” Another expressed, “Stories like these put things into perspective. They remind us how privileged we are, encourage us to be thankful for what we have, and motivate us to work harder every single day.”

Also Read: ‘Didi, aap inspiration ho’: Uber driver in Delhi navigates safety concerns, rude remarks, and family doubts

A third added, “I am from Samastipur and this guy is amazing.” A fourth wrote, “This is so inspiring.” The post further prompted people to react with heart emoticons.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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