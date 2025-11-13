Man earning 30 LPA seeks advice on quitting job to take over father’s business

A 29-year-old Indian professional has sparked an engaging debate online after asking whether he should quit his well-paid corporate job to take charge of his father’s food manufacturing business. A post about choosing between a stable job and an ageing father’s family business had sparked mixed reactions.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A son torn between stability and responsibility

In his detailed post, the man shared, “I am 29 years old. I have a job with 30 LPA. It is a decent job with good hours. My father owns a food manufacturing business with annual income of approximately 50 LPA. He is old now, about 60 years, and I have been thinking of taking over the business.”

He added that he has “a pretty decent idea of the work” and that his father would still be around to guide him through the transition. As an only child and someone who is unmarried, he feels the responsibility to ensure that the business does not decline. He reflected, “Sometimes I think he has worked enough and he should have a quiet, stress free and calm life. I have been thinking about this for some time now. Kindly express your views and opinions if you are in the same boat or you have gone through this.”

Online community reacts with mixed but thoughtful opinions

The post has drawn several responses that offer different perspectives on balancing family expectations with personal career ambitions. One user remarked, “Let your father work unless he decides to retire. If you have an idea to make the business bigger, sure go ahead and jump right into it, but I would suggest let things be till they can no longer function without you.” Another person, sharing a similar predicament, said, “In the same dilemma. I live and work overseas and while they do not expect me to take over, they also kinda do.”

Some comments strongly encouraged entrepreneurship. One user stated, “Do business. There is no job security in corporate,” while another emphasised, “Do family business. Invest your skills on something you own and expand it rather than some other company.” A more enthusiastic response read, “Business for sure bro, why would anyone still work for someone else if they had such a great family business. It is like you are being boosted by hard work of an entire lifetime.”

