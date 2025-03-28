Menu Explore
Man feeds massive bear with spoon, kisses it like a pet in viral video: 'One wrong move and it's over'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 28, 2025 08:27 PM IST

A viral video showed a man feeding a bear with a spoon, kissing it like a pet.

A bizarre video featuring a man casually feeding a massive bear with a tiny spoon has grabbed attention on the internet. The clip shared on X by the account ‘Nature is Amazing,’ showcases an unusual interaction where the man not only feeds the bear but also kisses it and gives it a high-five as if it were a common household pet. The video, which has garnered over 298,000 views, has left social media users both amazed and concerned.

A man casually fed a bear with a spoon and even kissed it, leaving the internet stunned. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
A man casually fed a bear with a spoon and even kissed it, leaving the internet stunned. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Russian man feeds watermelon to giant bear in viral video, leaves internet in disbelief)

While the exact location and time of the incident remain unverified, the man in the video can be heard speaking in Russian. His nonchalant behaviour around the wild animal has sparked a mix of admiration and apprehension online.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with shock and concern

The video has triggered a wave of reactions, with some users finding the interaction heartwarming, while others have labelled it reckless.

One user commented, “This is adorable but also terrifying! One wrong move, and things could go horribly wrong.” Another user echoed similar concerns, saying, “Bears are unpredictable. This man is playing with fire!”

However, not everyone saw the act as dangerous. One user gushed, “The bear looks so well-behaved! Maybe they’ve known each other for years.” Another added, “Russians and their casual relationship with danger—this is peak ‘core Russia’ energy!”

(Also read: Man dresses up as bear, breaks into friend's Rolls-Royce to trick insurance company for money)

Many others debated the ethics of such interactions. “Wild animals belong in the wild. This kind of behaviour sets a dangerous precedent,” one user warned. Meanwhile, another wrote, “This is either the bravest or the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

A few users couldn’t resist making jokes about the situation. “Bro really tamed a whole apex predator with a spoon and good vibes,” one quipped, while another remarked, “Imagine this being your pet and it throws a tantrum one day. RIP.”

