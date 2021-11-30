Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man from Tanzania lip syncs to Shah Rukh Khan’s Zaalima, video wows people

Many wrote that they love the video of the Tanzanian man lip syncing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Zaalima.
The image is taken from the video showing the man lip syncing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Zaalima.(Instagram/@kili_paul)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 05:36 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have already seen the video of a brother-sister duo from Tanzania lip syncing to Raatan Lambiyaan from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's movie Shershaah. One of them is creating headlines again with this new video shared on Instagram. This time the man is seen lip syncing to the song Zaalima from the film Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

“One of my favourite song @iamsrk, thank you so much my INDIAN people your love and support is beyond the sky and more to come, I need your support and love,” he wrote and tagged the ace actor too.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 30,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Omg ... What a lip sync ... Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wowwwwww,” commented another. “Amazing. Love from India,” expressed a third.

Here’s is the song Zaalima from Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan:

What are your thoughts on the video?

