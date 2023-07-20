Man gets garbage bag as gift from his ex, Swiggy reacts with a burn

It is not uncommon for brands to share their reactions to posts going viral on social media. Swiggy is one such example and they often take the opportunity to share hilarious replies to different tweets. A few days ago they captured people’s attention after replying to a post about a woman paying ₹193 for Maggi. Swiggy has done it again and this time they replied to a share about a man getting a box of garbage bags from his former girlfriend.

The image of a garbage bag posted on Twitter that prompted a response from Swiggy. (Twitter/@yourtwtbro)

It all started with a post shared by Twitter user Naman. “My roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing,” he wrote and he tweeted two images. One of the pictures is a screenshot of a text message. “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn't fit then let me know, I'll send you bigger ones,” it reads. The other one shows a person holding a packet of garbage bags.

Swiggy Instamart took this opportunity to share their reaction. Taking to the comments section of the post they added, “Wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi [Wanted to offer bandage but it will fall short for such a big burn].”

Take a look at the post and Swiggy’s reply to it:

The tweet shared by Naman about his roommate also received several responses from Twitter users. While some asked various questions, others couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarity of the situation.

How did Twitter users react to the post about a man getting garbage bags as a gift from ex?

“Ouch!” posted a Twitter user. To which, Naman replied, “He's crying after 4 beers”. Another person added, “Nah this took me out”. A third joined, “Savage”. A fourth commented, “Gotta go bulk purchase this and send to some people”. A fifth wrote, “I swear to God I tried so hard to not laugh.”

The post was shared on July 18. Since being posted, it has received close to 6.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 14,000 likes. What do you think of Swiggy’s reply to the post about a man receiving garbage bags from his ex-girlfriend?

