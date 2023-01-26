Man gives unique gift to his ex-boss on his wedding, netizens call him 'genuis'

Weddings are always fun to attend, but one thing that people often think most is what to gift to the couple. There are options like home decor items, kitchen electronics, jewellery, and much more. But if one truly has to be unique, one needs to think out of the box. And this man indeed did something unique while giving a wedding gift to his ex-boss.

In a video shared by Instagram user @vyombhatia, he shares his entire journey of selecting gifts. He said gifts are pricey, and they could get lost in the pool of other presents. So, he finally decides to give them crocs. He gives three reasons for the same and says that crocs are premium, they have a following in India, and people will be 'irked' to ask about the holes in the shoes.

Watch the full video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by 12,500 people and has received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Hope your boss is much ventilated." A second person added, "Ngl, if I received a pair of crocs for my wedding, I'd cherish them till the day they are no longer wearable just because it's a unique but at the same time a mundane gift. " "This is genuis; where's the lie," said a third.