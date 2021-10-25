Man grooves to Ladki Badi Anjani Hai with mom and mother-in-law. Watch viral video

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people dancing to various Hindi songs. Just like this clip showcasing a man grooving to the song Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. What makes the dance video super sweet is that he is seen dancing with his mom and mother-in-law.

The video is shared on Instagram by content creator Jully Patel. “Wedding diaries: The perfect song to do with your mom! They danced to “Ladki Badi Anjani Hai” from KKHH and my heart melted. Can’t wait to share the full, professional dance video. The song was Shahil’s idea and he couldn’t have chosen better,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to shake a leg too:

The video since being shared a few days ago has gathered nearly 3.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow now this is goals,” posted another. “Moms were killin it!” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

