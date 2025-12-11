Man hides in fear while woman fights off knife-wielding robber. Watch

A viral video shows a young woman bravely fighting off an attacker while her male companion backs away in fear and even hides behind a wall. The video captures a man approaching the woman and attempting to cut the straps of her backpack. (X)

The duo were standing near the entrance of what appears to be a bank or currency exchange when the incident occurred, according to a video making the rounds on social media platform X.

The video captures a man approaching the woman and attempting to cut the straps of her backpack. She pushes him away and tries to protect her belongings while her companion retreats behind a wall, watching the struggle from the safety of the pavement.

Although he steps forward briefly, the man does not assist her. The woman continues to fend off the attacker for around 15 seconds.

A bystander runs in and strikes the attacker with a motorcycle helmet. Three more people then join in, overpowering the thief and pinning him to the ground.

Throughout the entire confrontation, the woman’s companion does not take part in stopping the attacker.

The footage has sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users criticising the man’s lack of action.