Man kisses huge cobra on head, pets it. Watch hair-raising video

Do you love watching videos that show zookeepers or handlers interacting with various reptiles, especially snakes? Then you may be aware of content creator Nick whose Instagram profile says he is an “animal reptile addict” who wants to “inspire and be a voice for wild animals”. Also, his page is filled with videos that show him with snakes of various species. There are also clips of him pulling dangerous stunts involving the reptiles. Just like his latest share that shows him petting and kissing a cobra. The video may send chills down your spine.

The image shows a man kissing a cobra on its head. (Instagram/@nickthewrangler)

“That FEELING you get after a first KISS,” he wrote as he shared the video on his page. The video opens to show a cobra standing upright. Nick is seen crouching behind the huge reptile. At first he reaches out to pet the snake’s head. However, within moments, he leans in to kiss its head.

Take a look at the video that shows Nick kissing the cobra:

Did that video leave you a bit scared? Many netizens took to the comments section of the video of the snake to share similar reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the man kissing the cobra on its head:

“Why isn’t it turning to bite you? Snakes aren’t that nice,” asked an Instagram user. “Nick your brave bro,” shared another. “I don't like the way you are leaning in… your response will be very slow… we like your videos… don't die on us,” warned a third. “Scary but probably my favourite video,” joined a fourth. “Such a cool thing to get to do,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on July 2. Since being shared, it has gone viral. The video has accumulated close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the man kissing a cobra on its head? Did the video leave you scared?