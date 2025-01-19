Man leaves high-paying Mumbai job to settle in Jamshedpur, shares 5 reasons why it changed his life

Five years ago, a man made a life-altering decision that many would hesitate to make. He left behind a lucrative career in Mumbai, packed his bags, and returned to his hometown, Jamshedpur. Now thriving as a career coach, Sumit Agrawal recently shared why this move turned out to be transformative. A man left his lucrative career in Mumbai for Jamshedpur five years ago.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Overcoming initial apprehensions

Having grown up in Jamshedpur, Sumit admitted that adjusting to bustling cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai had been challenging. When he decided to move back, doubts clouded his mind.

“Questions like, ‘Will I have a social life there?’, ‘What will I do on weekends?’, and ‘What kind of work environment will I have?’ haunted me initially,” he shared. However, the small-town lifestyle proved to be full of unexpected advantages, completely shifting his perspective.

Five reasons Jamshedpur became the ideal choice

1. Traffic-Free Days

Sumit highlighted how his daily commute drastically improved. “I don’t spend 20-25% of my day in traffic anymore. My office is 14 km away, but it only takes 15 minutes to get there. I’m less irritated and more productive when I reach work.”

2. Lower Living Costs

The financial benefits of his move were significant. “My monthly expenses dropped considerably while maintaining a quality of life similar to that of a big city,” he said.

3. Affordable Convenience

From food delivery to e-commerce, Jamshedpur offers all the conveniences of urban life at a fraction of the cost. “Everything—cabs, events, multiplexes—comes at a much lower price without compromising on ease,” Sumit explained.

4. Peaceful Public Spaces

The charm of less crowded outdoor spaces made weekends more enjoyable. “Unlike Mumbai, I no longer dread stepping out because of overwhelming crowds,” he remarked.

5. More Time for Health

Sumit now finds ample time for fitness and sports, a luxury he couldn’t afford in Mumbai.

Social media reactions

Sumit’s story struck a chord online, inspiring many to re-evaluate their own city lives.

One user commented, “This is so relatable! The peace in smaller towns is unmatched.” Another added, “Moving back to my hometown is something I’ve been considering for years. This just reinforced it.”

Some users debated the trade-offs, with one saying, “Big cities have their own charm, but this makes me think twice.” Others praised his decision, calling it “inspiring” and “practical.”